[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water





Capetonians were greeted by an unlikely sight in the CBD on Friday morning.

Water gushed down iconic Long Street, also known as the city's party block.

Watch the video below supplied by WC Live Traffic & Safety Reports:

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Water Zahid Badroodien confirmed that upon further inspection, a burst water pipe was the culprit.

As soon as the infrastructure is repaired, the City's team responsible for roads will then go in and do the necessary road reinstatement, he confirmed.

The water was switched off so that City of Cape Town workers could repair the damage.

Several businesses have been temporarily left without a water supply.

After the pipe is fixed, a team from the City is expected to work on the damaged road.

Long Street water main burst