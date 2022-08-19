More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so





Lester Kiewit speaks to Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist, on what devolving the powers of the police would mean.

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin-Hill Lewis wants more policing power for the city

He wishes to train and deploy over 100 law enforcement officers across the Cape metro in high-risk areas

Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.

In his tweet on Thursday, Lewis said the city is "ready to end the scourge of violent crimes in Cape Town."

Policing is already devolved. What the city is asking for is to do the work of the police. Law enforcement is a very important component of the overall enforcement of by-laws, regulations and to ensure compliance and to affect inspections. Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist

If the city is in line with its own pronouncements of zero tolerance and broken windows, then it's looking to follow the example of New York City. New York City did not devolve investigative powers to municipalities. All they did was ask municipalities, transport police, traffic police, to do the best job they can. Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist

The city sits with more information than the police. They have more ability to track the movement of people. They have more ability to track the movement of cars. They have more ability to track activities. Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist

Some of the plans the city of Cape Town has in place is to train and deploy additional law enforcement officers into high-crime zones, as well as growing neighbourhood watches across the province.

