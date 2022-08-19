More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Lester Kiewit speaks to Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist, on what devolving the powers of the police would mean.
- The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin-Hill Lewis wants more policing power for the city
- He wishes to train and deploy over 100 law enforcement officers across the Cape metro in high-risk areas
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.
In his tweet on Thursday, Lewis said the city is "ready to end the scourge of violent crimes in Cape Town."
Policing is already devolved. What the city is asking for is to do the work of the police. Law enforcement is a very important component of the overall enforcement of by-laws, regulations and to ensure compliance and to affect inspections.Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist
If the city is in line with its own pronouncements of zero tolerance and broken windows, then it's looking to follow the example of New York City. New York City did not devolve investigative powers to municipalities. All they did was ask municipalities, transport police, traffic police, to do the best job they can.Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist
The city sits with more information than the police. They have more ability to track the movement of people. They have more ability to track the movement of cars. They have more ability to track activities.Eldred De Klerk - senior policing and social conflict specialist
Some of the plans the city of Cape Town has in place is to train and deploy additional law enforcement officers into high-crime zones, as well as growing neighbourhood watches across the province.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water
A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
Kidnappers are watching your routines, warns WC Missing Persons Unit
Asghar was wearing his school uniform when armed men abducted him and sped off in two vehicles on Wednesday.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.Read More
How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims
Women are encouraged to escape the cycle of gender-based violence (GBV) they experience at their homes and rather find safer places to stay.Read More
Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.Read More
More from Politics
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox
Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.Read More
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?
ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube
Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened
Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?
Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to life.Read More