Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.
This is after the government tabled a conditional 3% wage hike for public servants.
#BreakingNews: Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the ongoing public sector wage negotiations. This is after the government tabled a conditional 3% wage hike for public servants. TTM pic.twitter.com/wfAIGKQzEO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2022
Unions have been discussing the issue for over a week now, with the sentiment being that the state has brought consultation issues into wage negotiations, going against the protocols set down for the talks.
A deadlock gives way to other processes that could lead to a strike but Eyewitness News has been informed that the issue will likely be resolved before such a point is reached.
A dispute has not been declared either.
A marathon meeting held at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council on Thursday has failed to produce a solution over the four conditions the government has tabled that accompany its 3% wage hike.
Eyewitness News has in the past reported that workers were not against a 3% wage hike, as it matches that of public office bearers, including ministers, moving from the initial 2% tabled by the government.
Workers were demanding 6.5% salary increases.
But the contention lies with the four conditions the government has introduced in the talks.
First, is that the state will not fill non-essential posts – there have been thousands of unfilled vacancies that unions have been saying compromise the capacity of the state.
The second is that severance packages will be extended to people aged 60 to 64 based on assessment.
Early retirement has been proposed for those who are 55 and above with no penalties.
And finally, that voluntary severance packages be tied to assessments.
Union leaders, who were part of the talks, told Eyewitness News that the bizarre feature in the conditions is that the government has not conducted the said assessments that they've attached the proposals to.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Source : EWN
