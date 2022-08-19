Kidnappers are watching your routines, warns WC Missing Persons Unit
Lester Kiewit speaks to the head of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, Candice van der Rheede, about the safe return of Shanawaaz Asghar.
Western Cape Missing Persons Unit has confirmed the safe return of a kidnapped Shanawaaz Asghar on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Hidayatul Islam Primary School governing body said it believed that the kidnapping of the boy was an organised crime.
Van der Rheede also warned the public to change their daily routine as kidnappers used such information to target victims.
It was very traumatic experience for everybody, and I am very glad he is safe home.Candice van der Rheede, head - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
You must be very careful with your routines because it is one of the things that are being watched all the time and they are predictable to these kidnappers.Candice van der Rheede, head - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
