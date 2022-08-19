Midday Report Express: Godongwana allegations, Monkeypox update and more





On The Midday Report today the top story focused on the sexual assault allegations made against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Godongwana has vehemently denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by a woman employed at a hotel in n the Kruger National Park where the minister and his wife recently stayed. He has since confirmed to the press that the police have been in contact with him and formally informed him of the charge laid against him.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN Reporter, Bernadette Wicks, to find out more.

[Godongwana] said that he's presented himself before the Integrity Commission commission voluntarily and he has has been quoted as saying that if he is criminally charged, he will step aside in line with the step aside rule. Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Update on government’s response to monkeypox

Shanawaaz Asghar 'unharmed' and in 'good spirits' after kidnapping ordeal

Misuzulu kaZwelithini to be officially crowned as Zulu king this Saturday

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams to respond to ‘the blatantly false allegations’ made against him

Funeral service of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala at Rhema Church

