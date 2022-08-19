City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September





Lester Kiewit speaks to MMC for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town, Patricia van der Ross, about the state of Government Avenue and prospects of its reopening.

August marks 10 months since the tourist attraction and major thoroughfare for foot traffic had been closed off.

Though Government Avenue remains part of a crime scene investigation, city officials have been pushing for its reopening.

MMC for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town, Patricia van der Ross said that Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the site on Thursday.

Hill-Lweis was accompanied by members of the South African Police Service in an effort to reopen the attraction and remove the barbed wire and replace it with different fencing.

According to Van der Ross, Government Avenue is set to reopen in September from 6am to 9pm.

I'm hoping to get my teams in there next week to do some maintenance there, to beautify the space, to make sure that we that we can now, again, welcome our guests... In a nutshell, we've done what we could. We've said to them, 'we appreciate the fact that there's still an investigation going but we need it, it belongs to the City of Cape Town. We're taking it back'. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

