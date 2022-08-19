Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe





Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Andrea Nepori.

Europe is struggling through an energy crisis that seemed unlikely at the start of this year

Governments are hotly debating whether to delay the phasing out of nuclear energy

Germany is thinking about postponing the phasing out of its three remaining nuclear power stations, to compensate for expected energy shortages in winter.

The phaseout started in the early 2000s. The three remaining power plants produce about 5.6% of Germany’s electricity… Andrea Nepori, Deutsche Welle

Germany is not considering a permanent return to nuclear energy or coal.

The long-term plan is still renewables. Andrea Nepori, Deutsche Welle

France is struggling to generate enough nuclear power, due to extreme heatwaves and maintenance backlogs.

Last year, nuclear power accounted for 70% of electricity production in France… This year we’ll see the lowest ratio of energy produced by nuclear in three decades… Half of the 56 reactors active in France are under maintenance… Andrea Nepori, Deutsche Welle

France went from being one of the biggest exporters of electricity in Europe to being a huge importer… Andrea Nepori, Deutsche Welle

In Ukraine, the fighting around a nuclear facility seized by the Russian army, is threatening the entire Europe and beyond.

Critics say this proves we have to account for manmade disasters, such as wars, when considering the safety of nuclear power plants… Andrea Nepori, Deutsche Welle

