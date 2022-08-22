Streaming issues? Report here
How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding

* 22 August 2022 11:34 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Telkom
Internet connection
small and medium enterprises
fibre installation project
fibre network
wireless internet
Telkom Business

A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.

We live in a digital world with an increased need to stay connected. Whether its an online business, working from home or a video call with relatives, the importance of a fast, strong and stable internet connection has become vital. Fibre network has proven to be the fastest and most efficient way to connect to the internet, hence the nationwide installation of fibre cables being steadily implemented.

However, due to various stages of loadshedding disrupting the supply of electricity, homes and businesses have had to adapt to prevent being offline for hours on end. Telkom, one of South Africa’s leading communications technology services providers have taken this into consideration and made improvements to their services, optimizing connection for homes and small businesses.

Thabo Mdluli, standing in for Clement Manyathela, recently hosted Makgosi Mabaso, Telkom’s Managing Executive for Broadband and Smart Home, to discuss the improved services, staying connected in loadshedding and answering listener’s fibre-related questions.

Listen to the full conversation below.

The pair touched on various issues surrounding internet connections and how fibre is the most flexible and reliable internet connection available. Answering a listener’s question, Mabaso mentioned the current theft problem surrounding DSL and copper cables causing major disruptions in connection. She explains how Telkom recommends and encourages ADSL clients to make the switch to fibre.

We are trying to be really proactive in ensuring that we are migrating our customers across to the latest technology where we know we would have minimal issues.

Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive: Broadband & Smart Home, Telkom.

Over time we’ve really accelerated the rollout of fibre in partnership with Openserve.

Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive: Broadband & Smart Home, Telkom.

Mabaso also noted that there are measures put in place to help customers during loadshedding and make sure that homes and businesses don’t stay offline for too long.

If it’s a longer downtime, depending on the technical issues that we may have, we do look at how we can reimburse you for the time that you were down.

Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive: Broadband & Smart Home, Telkom.

For businesses looking to unlimit their connection, even during loadshedding, Telkom’s Core and Endless Fibre packages offer high-quality, high-speed, uncapped fibre with no throttling.

Through their partnership with Openserve, homes and businesses get a free installation for a limited period. Bundles include a wi-fi enabled router*, the option to add value added services such as Wifi Mesh, extenders, UPS, laptops & monitors and voice calling plans to their fibre bundle at an additional charge.

For more information the Telkom Endless Fibre deals and other products, visit the official Telkom Business website.

*Terms and conditions apply.


This article first appeared on 702 : How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding




