Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free





Lester Kiewet spoke to Aslam Moolla and Douglas Nelson from Legal Leaders South Africa to hear some answers to everyday legal questions.

Legal leaders use social media to spread legal education

They aim to make law accessible and open to the public

© utah778/123rf.com

Legal leaders offer a legal education to the public using their social media platforms to make it accessible for the public.

If you are choosing to represent yourself such as in a disciplinary hearing, they can give you that practical information you need to navigate these waters.

We have got videos where people can basically help themselves by preparing their own opening statement, cross examination questions… people can really use that as practical information to help themselves. Aslam Moolla, Chief Executive Officer of Legal Leaders South Africa

While it is important to note that this is only legal education and not legal advice, it can help create a better understanding to empower the everyday South African.

Law can be open to the average Joe and that is what our big goal is. Douglas Nelson, Legal Leaders South Africa

According to Nelson while in some cases you do not need legal representation, as soon as the police or criminal law is involved, it is advisable not to take chances and get a lawyer involved.

