Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Japanese young people are way too sober for the taxman’s liking
Authorities have launched a competition to get the youth drinking like their parents
Alcohol can be a harmful, addictive drug.
Nevertheless, the Japanese government wants young people to drink more to boost the economy.
Young Japanese adults drink far less than their parents, hitting government tax revenues hard.
Now, the tax agency has launched a competition to get the youth drinking.
The "Sake Viva!" contest asks Japanese adults younger than 40 to share their ideas for boosting alcohol sales among their peers.
Japan… is encouraging young adults to get drinking in the interest of the national economy! … The younger generation is drinking far less than their parents… and it’s hitting tax revenues…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
I might have to have a pint of warm beer in the interest of the UK’s national economy…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, then skip to 5:45.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49276102_couple-drinking-beer.html?vti=mez23d46jvzpx8a81p-1-4
