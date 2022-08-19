[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
Lester Kiewit gets some tips from Wahied Samsodien, Owner at Zabbys Meat Showroom, as well as CapeTalk Breakfast Producer, Bruce Hong, on how to make his own boerewors.
The main ingredient for making your own boerewors is mince, according to the owner of Zabbys Meat Showroom in Athlone, Wahied Samsodien, which includes meat, and fat (around 20 %), some red grape juice (rather than alcohol, if you don't imbibe) and some spices.
I use some coriander, pepper, cloves, salt and a few secret spices I cannot divulge.Wahied Samsodien, Owner - Zabbys meat Showroom
Then it's time to mix your ingredients in a bowl.
Samsodien says the industrial process includes blending 100 kilograms of meat with other ingredients, blending a smaller amount of meat by hand takes much less time and effort.
When I'm experimenting, about 10 - 15 minutes and Bob's your uncle.Wahied Samsodien, Owner - Zabbys meat Showroom
The taste test comes next.
Samsodien says it's like trying meat sushi. When you're satisfied with the taste, you whip out the casing for the boerewors, usually sheep or collagen, before putting it through a sausage filler.
Scroll up to watch the video or listen to the audio clip below:
