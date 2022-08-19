Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Are school price hikes imminent in JHB?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lebogang Montjane
Today at 15:20
Marilyn Monroe: why are we still obsessed 60 years after her death?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Freya Jarman
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - Here are few changes you can make to help offset (even a little) the climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoek
Today at 16:05
How do you stop a hospital heist? Appoint a plunder-proof board
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:33
Paul Slaboleszy's Fordsburg's Finest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slaboleszy
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Clayton Evertson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
REPLAY Clayton Evertson
Today at 17:05
State hospitals face collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 17:20
City working with e-hailing industry on lifting of moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Muizenberg 25 August for our premiere of CONCEPTION
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elinor Spiers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days. 19 August 2022 2:18 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc. 19 August 2022 12:02 PM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry? ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-r... 19 August 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
View all Business
Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free Our world is moving further and further online to the point where you can even turn to social media for legal education. 19 August 2022 1:59 PM
City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September Government Avenue remains fenced closed with barbed wire following a fire scene in Parliament. 19 August 2022 12:45 PM
Change bad habits to achieve fitness goals, says personal trainer Personal trainer Kieran Evans encourages people to change bad habits learned from childhood to achieve their fitness goals. 19 August 2022 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors

19 August 2022 2:17 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Food
cooking
Boerewors

On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.

Lester Kiewit gets some tips from Wahied Samsodien, Owner at Zabbys Meat Showroom, as well as CapeTalk Breakfast Producer, Bruce Hong, on how to make his own boerewors.

The main ingredient for making your own boerewors is mince, according to the owner of Zabbys Meat Showroom in Athlone, Wahied Samsodien, which includes meat, and fat (around 20 %), some red grape juice (rather than alcohol, if you don't imbibe) and some spices.

I use some coriander, pepper, cloves, salt and a few secret spices I cannot divulge.

Wahied Samsodien, Owner - Zabbys meat Showroom

Then it's time to mix your ingredients in a bowl.

Samsodien says the industrial process includes blending 100 kilograms of meat with other ingredients, blending a smaller amount of meat by hand takes much less time and effort.

When I'm experimenting, about 10 - 15 minutes and Bob's your uncle.

Wahied Samsodien, Owner - Zabbys meat Showroom

The taste test comes next.

Samsodien says it's like trying meat sushi. When you're satisfied with the taste, you whip out the casing for the boerewors, usually sheep or collagen, before putting it through a sausage filler.

Scroll up to watch the video or listen to the audio clip below:




More from Lifestyle

Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free

19 August 2022 1:59 PM

Our world is moving further and further online to the point where you can even turn to social media for legal education.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September

19 August 2022 12:45 PM

Government Avenue remains fenced closed with barbed wire following a fire scene in Parliament.

Read More arrow_forward

Change bad habits to achieve fitness goals, says personal trainer

19 August 2022 10:39 AM

Personal trainer Kieran Evans encourages people to change bad habits learned from childhood to achieve their fitness goals.

Read More arrow_forward

Does staying up after midnight affect your mind?

19 August 2022 7:18 AM

Night owls might be upset to learn that evidence suggests humans are not supposed to be awake after midnight.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City Guide: 7 ways to experience the best of the Cape

19 August 2022 7:15 AM

Use this weekend as an opportunity to explore some of the local spots recommended by locals who make the most of Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

18 August 2022 7:01 PM

Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: How to manage pests in your plants

18 August 2022 3:02 PM

Spring is just around the corner which means it’s the perfect time to start preparing our gardens for the warmer season.

Read More arrow_forward

The psychology behind the rise of single, lonely men

18 August 2022 2:15 PM

According to a Psychology Today article, dating opportunities for men are diminishing as women set higher dating standards.

Read More arrow_forward

A yearning for positive news

18 August 2022 12:28 PM

Around 40 percent of young people are becoming more intentional about how they view content. They want positive news.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 9:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas'

17 August 2022 4:12 PM

"Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application.

Read More arrow_forward

US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze

13 August 2022 3:02 PM

The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building.

Read More arrow_forward

Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey

12 August 2022 3:19 PM

Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin.

Read More arrow_forward

Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

12 August 2022 2:55 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.

Read More arrow_forward

Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig

10 August 2022 2:03 PM

Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay

10 August 2022 11:53 AM

A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips.

Read More arrow_forward

'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles

10 August 2022 11:47 AM

The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.

Read More arrow_forward

The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play

9 August 2022 2:05 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.

Read More arrow_forward

Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season

8 August 2022 3:13 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front

19 August 2022 2:18 PM

The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water

19 August 2022 12:02 PM

A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.

Read More arrow_forward

We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company

19 August 2022 11:45 AM

Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.

Read More arrow_forward

More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so

19 August 2022 11:21 AM

Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.

Read More arrow_forward

Kidnappers are watching your routines, warns WC Missing Persons Unit

19 August 2022 10:54 AM

Asghar was wearing his school uniform when armed men abducted him and sped off in two vehicles on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks

19 August 2022 10:14 AM

Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.

Read More arrow_forward

Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA

19 August 2022 10:01 AM

South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.

Read More arrow_forward

How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims

19 August 2022 8:49 AM

Women are encouraged to escape the cycle of gender-based violence (GBV) they experience at their homes and rather find safer places to stay.

Read More arrow_forward

Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case

19 August 2022 8:48 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry

19 August 2022 8:32 AM

It has been six weeks into the hearing of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Read More arrow_forward

