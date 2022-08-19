Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation





Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

The World Food Programme says that 1.6 million of Madagascar’s 25.6 million people are “food insecure” and need humanitarian assistance to survive.

About 334 000 face imminent starvation.

Half of all children under five in Madagascar are chronically malnourished.

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Picture: Pixabay.com

It’s the fourth-largest island in the world, and it’s part of us. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

They’re in the grip of a tremendous drought… It’s climate-change induced… Africa, the least polluting continent, is paying more dearly for climate change than any other. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report