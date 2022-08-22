How to be more conscious of your climate decisions
Hoek wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of climate change.
She's cited a study published by academics at Leeds University in 2019, titled “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World”, in her story.
“C40 cities – including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Durban – produce consumption-based emissions that contribute to 10% of global greenhouse gases. This means that of the total greenhouse gases emitted, a 10th is made up of emissions that are created when people consume goods and services every day," she wrote.
This means ordinary consumers have enough power to leverage positive change in their daily lives, she explained.
Hoek's suggestions include using public transport whenever possible or carpooling, buying less and repairing clothes instead of throwing them away.
It means that you just take that first step. It doesn’t mean that you have to be perfect and it doesn’t mean that you have to get everything right all the time. But it just means being conscious of your climate decisions.Sarah Hoek, Journalist
It also means we put pressure on our government and our lawmakers to put in policies that aren’t tearing down our environment, aren’t making our planet burn, but are actually providing for us - as a planet that is going to outlive us.Sarah Hoek, Journalist
