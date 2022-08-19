'It's widespread and basically debilitating' - How corruption hits our hospitals
John Maytham spoke to professor Alex van den Heever about how poor governance exposes hospitals to corruption. Van den Heever is the chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance.
- Corruption in hospitals is systemic and wide reaching
- Better appointments and accountability are needed
Public healthcare is important for society. But when there is poor accountability and corruption, the system tends to begin to fall apart.
According to van Den Heever, the corruption within hospitals affects eight out of nine provinces in South Africa.
He said this problem is now systemic and directly linked to political patronage by the ruling party.
It is widespread and basically debilitating across the entire healthcare system.Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School of Governance
According to van Den Heever, in order to start to addressing these failings, there needs to be a change in who is appointed to positions of power within the healthcare system, and changes as to how they are held to account.
We don’t have people who are properly trained and qualified for those top positions and the teams are often weak and fragmented.Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School of Governance
He's further stated that government should not be appointing people to top positions, but rather the chief executive should be voted in by a hospital board.
Listen to the audio above for more.
