[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation





Thousands gathered in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Earlier on Saturday, Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as king of the Zulu nation - through the kraal-entering ceremony.

READ: King Misuzulu officially introduced as King of the Zulu Nation

The king’s wives and siblings - the princes and princesses of the royal family also formed part of the joyous celebrations that took place at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace well into Saturday night.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

King Misuzulu's wife - Queen Ntokozo Mayisela at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

King Misuzulu's wife - Queen Nozizwe Mulela at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The Queens with King Misuzulu's son at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

King Misuzulu's sisters - the princesses at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The delegation from eSwatini at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Izintombi - Zulu maidens at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Izintombi - Zulu maidens at the King's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Izintombi - Zulu maidens at the King's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Izintombi - Zulu maidens at the King's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Ngibonga kakhulu kininonke sizwe sikaPhunga noMageba.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6GbA1IKvl8 — King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini (@Misuzuluking) August 20, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation