[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline

Screengrab of litter net pilot project at Sea Point beaches from video posted by Nicola Jowell @nicolajowellward54

A pilot project on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard is preventing litter from ending up in the ocean.

Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point.

The project is a collaborative effort between the City of Cape Town, the Pristine Earth Collective, and Shark Spotters.

Image of litter net pilot project at Sea Point beaches posted by Nicola Jowell @nicolajowellward54

The nets have been custom made for each individual outlet by Shark Spotters, using upcycled fishing nets.

They'll be cleaned out four days a week by teams from the Pristine Earth Collective.

The project has had a very successful start, reports Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell.

According to the Pristine Earth Collective 17 bags of waste were retrieved within the first 24 hours.

The video below shows how the nets work.