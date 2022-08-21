[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline
A pilot project on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard is preventing litter from ending up in the ocean.
A pilot project on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard is preventing litter from ending up in the ocean.
Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point.
The project is a collaborative effort between the City of Cape Town, the Pristine Earth Collective, and Shark Spotters.
The nets have been custom made for each individual outlet by Shark Spotters, using upcycled fishing nets.
They'll be cleaned out four days a week by teams from the Pristine Earth Collective.
The project has had a very successful start, reports Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell.
According to the Pristine Earth Collective 17 bags of waste were retrieved within the first 24 hours.
The video below shows how the nets work.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/nicolajowellward54/photos/pcb.1365034880687704/1365034737354385
More from Local
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'
This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.Read More
Don't take animals to Pinelands wildlife centre urges SPCA, after 100 rescued
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspected Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab after complaints about the conditions in which animals were kept.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation
Earlier on Saturday, Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as king of the Zulu nation - through the kraal-entering ceremony.Read More
'It's widespread and basically debilitating' - How corruption hits our hospitals
The corruption in our public sector is wide reaching and even our hospitals are affected.Read More
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water
A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.Read More
More from Lifestyle
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'
This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.Read More
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID
Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media.Read More
Jason Goliath on his comedic journey and the evolution of the comedy scene
As one third of the legendary South African comedic brand, Goliath and Goliath, Jason Goliath has been a mainstay in the country's comedy scene for over 10 years.Read More
How Oribi Girls in Business builds entrepreneurship skills for young girls in CT
The Oribi #GirlsinBusiness programme is a three-month social innovation programme aimed at awareness and social building skills for young girls in marginalised Cape Town communities.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free
Our world is moving further and further online to the point where you can even turn to social media for legal education.Read More
City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September
Government Avenue remains fenced closed with barbed wire following a fire scene in Parliament.Read More
Change bad habits to achieve fitness goals, says personal trainer
Personal trainer Kieran Evans encourages people to change bad habits learned from childhood to achieve their fitness goals.Read More
Does staying up after midnight affect your mind?
Night owls might be upset to learn that evidence suggests humans are not supposed to be awake after midnight.Read More