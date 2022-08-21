Streaming issues? Report here
Don't take animals to Pinelands wildlife centre urges SPCA, after 100 rescued

21 August 2022 12:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Pinelands
CapeNature
animal rescue
Wilke's Wildlife Rehab
wildlife rehabilitation

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspected Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab after complaints about the conditions in which animals were kept.

It was also found that Wilke's was operating without a valid permit from CapeNature.

Image of Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab from Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has urged the public not to take any wild animals to Wilke's Wildlife Rehab Centre for the moment.

It says more than 100 ailing animals were rescued from the Pinelands facility this week.

The SPCA Wildlife Department and CapeNature inspected the rehab centre after receiving complaints about the conditions in which the animals were kept.

The SPCA found severely underweight and dehydrated snakes, overcrowding, no drinking water for some animals and dirty conditions, including a build-up of months of excrement in some of the animals’ cages.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Image of Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab from Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said one peahen had to be euthanased due to her poor state.

More than 60 tortoises on the property were kept in sub-standard conditions.

It was also found that Wilke's was operating without a valid permit from CapeNature – a legal requirement for the keeping and rehabilitating of wild animals.

The SPCA issued a warning to ensure that the living quarters of the remaining animals on the property are cleaned. It says a follow-up visit will be undertaken to ensure compliance.

The public's been advised not to take any wild animal to Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab "until the necessary permits are obtained and current issues are resolved".

To get help for a wild animal, contact the SPCA Wildlife Department on 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604 after hours.




