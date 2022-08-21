Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID

21 August 2022 2:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The city of Xiamen in China is testing not only fishers but also their catch for COVID. Image: Screengrab from news footage posted on Twitter by @manyapan

The city of Xiamen in China is testing not only fishers but also their catch for COVID-19.

The country is still enforcing its zero-COVID policy.

"There were also people who wondered if parts of the sea would go into lockdown mode if some fish would test positive for Covid," quips a self-described China social trends watcher.

The seafood testing measures were introduced after 40 people tested positive for COVID in Xiamen, reports the BBC.

"At present, all people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches must be tested as well," an official told local media.




