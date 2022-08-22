Property feature: How to avoid risk of underinsuring items in your home





Wasanga Mehana standing in for Africa Melane speaks to the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Ernest North, about avoiding the risk of underinsuring items in your home.

North advises homeowners to get to know the value of their items before getting insurance.

He said that understanding the value of your property helps one to avoid pro-rata basis payments from their insurance in the case of fire or theft.

He was discussing insurance and property during 702's property feature.

North added that having an insurance app assists in monitoring your assets.

When you buy insurance, it is important to go through the process of evaluating your needs and understanding the replacement value is appropriate [to] the things you are insuring. Ernest North, co-founder - Naked Insurance

In a case of a total loss due to fire or clean-out robbery, you will only get paid the amount of the items you are covered for. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

You must have a digital interface where you can see in the app on what you are covered for and how much you are covered for. You should have a look at what the things in your house are worth. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

