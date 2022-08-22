Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Carte Blanche on Manganese mining
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Barry - Producer at Carte Blanche
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Championship Boerewors
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steven O'Connor
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Unmarried heterosexual couples can inherit if their partner dies intestate
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Abrahams
Today at 14:40
Waterfront’s 2022 Busking Auditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Henry Mathys
Today at 14:50
Music with Melorie Jane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melorie Jane
Today at 15:20
Theatre of the absurd as Food Safety Authority dragged to court over threat to seize meatless produce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Georgina Crouth - Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Choosing the ideal bakkie
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 16:20
Rates of murder tell the sorry tale of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Steinberg
Today at 17:20
Fixing SA will be a mammoth task, but it can be done with the right people in a new coalition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Eskom
Eskom nuclear programme
Koeberg nuclear power plant

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Winkler from the University of Johannesburg.

  • A new nuclear plant would take too long to build and cost too much to be a viable option
  • Expanding the life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant is still a better option
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Winkler said a new nuclear power plant would take too long to build and simply be too expensive to pursue.

I don't think it's a good idea to build anything new. We're looking at a time period of 10 years construction and then we'll be looking at how to finance the cost of that.

Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst - University of Johannesburg

Winkler said expanding the life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, which first started operating in 1984, would be a more viable option than passing the cost on to future generations.

We need money for many other things and I think a nuclear plants sound too much like a vanity project and there's very few places elsewhere in the world where they're still building nuclear plants.

Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst - University of Johannesburg

Koeberg's nuclear licence expires in 2024.

Its shortfalls include refurbishment and upgrade, which will allow it to operate for another 20 years.

But Winkler said that it was clear that continuing to pursue nuclear is foolhardy.

South Africa should be following the global trend, he added.

Ten years ago, solar and wind were not nearly as cheap as they are now... and it's something this country has a lot of potential for but has hardly started exploiting.

Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst - University of Johannesburg

This article first appeared on 702 : 'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'




