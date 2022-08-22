'Parents can assist adult children to claim for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the associate attorney at Adams & Adams, Sikelela Masumpa, about whether a parent can claim maintenance for a dependent whose an adult.
Previously, a high court rule that an adult dependent could represent themselves or appoint legal counsel to claim for maintenance.
But the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that a parent can now claim maintenance for an adult dependent from another parent.
The court has shifted this to a case-by-case basis where the maintenance order can, now, be claimed by the parent in the event of a marital separation.
Associate attorney at Adams & Adams, Sikelela Maumpa, said that this was because the maintenance order would be binding on the parent and not the child.
The amount that can be claimed will, as such, not be bound to the age of the dependent but on the income of the parent after dependency is proved based on reasonable need.
The claim for maintenance could be for anything reasonable: clothing, housing, dental and medical care, education and training.Sikelela Masumpa, associate attorney - Adams & Adams
They would have to consider each part's income and, then, make an appropriate order based on that, taking the other partner's expenses also into regard... It would be driven by reasonable need.Sikelela Masumpa, associate attorney - Adams & Adams
Scroll up for the full audio.
More from Local
[IN PICTURES] Woman nurses baby parrotlet to health
Annerie De Waal has been keeping a photo diary of the little bird's progress and posting it to her Facebook accountRead More
Corporal punishment not a silver bullet to discipline learners: Section 27
Last week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suggested a “strong review’’ of corporal punishment laws as a means to discipline learners.Read More
Moratorium on e-hailing licences unlikely to be lifted anytime soon - CoCT
The City Cape Town says it's working with the e-hailing industry on lifting the moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences.Read More
CTCB auditions: Is your child is the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla?
Cape Town City Ballet is looking for child characters between the ages of 10 - 14 years to join CTCB in 'The Nutcracker'.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
Bain & Company's apology an insult to SA, says whistleblower Athol Williams
Last week Bain & Company issued an apology letter in "Business Day" for its "mistakes" and called for a constructive dialogue with South Africa.Read More
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'
According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Property feature: How to avoid risk of underinsuring items in your home
Are you a homeowner or an individual with insured items and not aware that you are underinsured?Read More
How far are SA's metros from taking advantage of the IPP 100MW waiver? Not very
Eyewitness News spoke to the country's big metros about their plans to release themselves from Eskom's shackles. Only two seem to be making any headway.Read More