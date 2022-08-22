CTCB auditions: Is your child is the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla?





- Auditions are being held on the 3/4 September

- Successful dancers must be available from October 2022

- Email: auditions@capetowncityballet.org.za

Are you Cape Town's next child ballet star?

The Cape Town City Ballet is inviting future ballet stars to audition for a role in its forthcoming production - The Nutcracker.

The company is looking for child characters between the ages of 6 - 15 and a girl aged 12-16 for the role of "Clara".

Dancers must be available from October.

The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.

The Nutcracker transports audiences to a fairy tale world as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets, dance through snowflakes, encounter waltzing flowers and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy.

So, if your child is the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla and can pirouette like a pro or sissonne like a star, this could be their big break.

Auditions are being held at the Cape Town City Ballet studios and dancers are asked to register their interest by no later than 29 August 2022.

