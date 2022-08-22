CTCB auditions: Is your child is the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla?
- Auditions are being held on the 3/4 September
- Successful dancers must be available from October 2022
- Email: auditions@capetowncityballet.org.za
Are you Cape Town's next child ballet star?
The Cape Town City Ballet is inviting future ballet stars to audition for a role in its forthcoming production - The Nutcracker.
The company is looking for child characters between the ages of 6 - 15 and a girl aged 12-16 for the role of "Clara".
Dancers must be available from October.
The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.
The Nutcracker transports audiences to a fairy tale world as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets, dance through snowflakes, encounter waltzing flowers and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy.
So, if your child is the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla and can pirouette like a pro or sissonne like a star, this could be their big break.
Auditions are being held at the Cape Town City Ballet studios and dancers are asked to register their interest by no later than 29 August 2022.
Email: auditions@capetowncityballet.org.za
RELATED:The SA ballet star defying race and gender stereotypes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_13769523_three-young-ballet-dancers-in-a-dance-studio.html
More from Local
[IN PICTURES] Woman nurses baby parrotlet to health
Annerie De Waal has been keeping a photo diary of the little bird's progress and posting it to her Facebook accountRead More
Corporal punishment not a silver bullet to discipline learners: Section 27
Last week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suggested a “strong review’’ of corporal punishment laws as a means to discipline learners.Read More
Moratorium on e-hailing licences unlikely to be lifted anytime soon - CoCT
The City Cape Town says it's working with the e-hailing industry on lifting the moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences.Read More
'Parents can assist adult children to claim for maintenance'
The Supreme Court of Appeal has given clarity on its ruling on whether a parent can claim for maintenance for an adult child.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
Bain & Company's apology an insult to SA, says whistleblower Athol Williams
Last week Bain & Company issued an apology letter in "Business Day" for its "mistakes" and called for a constructive dialogue with South Africa.Read More
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'
According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Property feature: How to avoid risk of underinsuring items in your home
Are you a homeowner or an individual with insured items and not aware that you are underinsured?Read More
How far are SA's metros from taking advantage of the IPP 100MW waiver? Not very
Eyewitness News spoke to the country's big metros about their plans to release themselves from Eskom's shackles. Only two seem to be making any headway.Read More