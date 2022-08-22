Corporal punishment not a silver bullet to discipline learners: Section 27
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Section 27's legal researcher, Mila Harding.
• Corporal punishment in schools was outlawed in 1996.
• In June, the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – brought a case against SACE for lenient repercussion instituted against educator found guilty of resorting to corporal punishment in the classroom.
Lesufi's comment came after an altercation with a teacher who told a pupil’s grandmother that she did not like coloureds at Fred Norman School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg.
The MEC held a meeting at the school where he was asked how discipline can be brought back to schools.
Harding said that unbanning corporal punishment was not a silver bullet to fix discipline in schools.
She added that addressing violence in schools required a holistic approach.
Despite the ban placed on corporal punishment 26 years ago, it is still being used against learners, she said.
Other than an increase in aggressive and anti-social behaviour, corporal punishment also teaches children that violence is an acceptable response, said Harding.
Legalising corporal punishment won’t stop this violence, the violence is caused by multiples complex issues that needs to be addressed through collaboration between schools, parents, governments and communities..Mila Harding, Section 27 legal researcher
It’s not so much about training, it’s about the proper enforcement of the ban.Mila Harding, Section 27 legal researcher
Listen to the full audio above.
