Moratorium on e-hailing licences unlikely to be lifted anytime soon - CoCT
John Maytham speaks to Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City Of Cape Town.
- The moratorium was introduced in February 2021 for the metered-taxi industry.
- The metered-taxi industry includes drivers operating from a rank, base or an e-hailing platform.
- The moratorium is only applicable to the City of Cape Town area.
It could take at least another six months before a freeze on the issuing of e-hailing permits by the City of Cape Town is lifted.
A moratorium came into force last February in order to reduce the risk of an oversupply of drivers.
On Thursday, various stakeholders, including the members of the Western Cape E-hailing Association marched to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' offices in protest of the freeze.
Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality's MMC for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas says as soon as the relevant data has been analysed, the city will be able to determine how many operating licences are needed.
Importantly, when we reach this point, we will be able to lift the current moratorium on applications for new operating licences.Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City Of Cape Town
But he admits, it won't be anytime soon.
The city is working hard to lift the moratorium well ahead of the original planned date of December 2023 and is aiming to conclude this process within the end of the first quarter of 2023 at the latest...Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City Of Cape Town
The city says that since 2015, the number of metered-taxi operating licences increased from 685 to 4,300 operating licences by January 2021.
