Today at 13:07
On the couch - Carte Blanche on Manganese mining
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Barry - Producer at Carte Blanche
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Championship Boerewors
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steven O'Connor
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Unmarried heterosexual couples can inherit if their partner dies intestate
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Abrahams
Today at 14:40
Waterfront’s 2022 Busking Auditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Henry Mathys
Today at 14:50
Music with Melorie Jane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melorie Jane
Today at 15:20
Theatre of the absurd as Food Safety Authority dragged to court over threat to seize meatless produce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Georgina Crouth - Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Choosing the ideal bakkie
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 16:20
Rates of murder tell the sorry tale of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Steinberg
Today at 17:20
Fixing SA will be a mammoth task, but it can be done with the right people in a new coalition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Moratorium on e-hailing licences unlikely to be lifted anytime soon - CoCT

22 August 2022 10:40 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
City of Cape Town
e-hailing permits
E-hailing drivers

The City Cape Town says it's working with the e-hailing industry on lifting the moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences.

John Maytham speaks to Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City Of Cape Town.

- The moratorium was introduced in February 2021 for the metered-taxi industry.

- The metered-taxi industry includes drivers operating from a rank, base or an e-hailing platform.

- The moratorium is only applicable to the City of Cape Town area.

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

It could take at least another six months before a freeze on the issuing of e-hailing permits by the City of Cape Town is lifted.

A moratorium came into force last February in order to reduce the risk of an oversupply of drivers.

On Thursday, various stakeholders, including the members of the Western Cape E-hailing Association marched to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' offices in protest of the freeze.

Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality's MMC for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas says as soon as the relevant data has been analysed, the city will be able to determine how many operating licences are needed.

Importantly, when we reach this point, we will be able to lift the current moratorium on applications for new operating licences.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City Of Cape Town

But he admits, it won't be anytime soon.

The city is working hard to lift the moratorium well ahead of the original planned date of December 2023 and is aiming to conclude this process within the end of the first quarter of 2023 at the latest...

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City Of Cape Town

The city says that since 2015, the number of metered-taxi operating licences increased from 685 to 4,300 operating licences by January 2021.

RELATED: A woman's worth: Study looks into reasons why 3.8% of Uber drivers are women?




