[IN PICTURES] Woman nurses baby parrotlet to health
- 'Bubba' was just five days old when bird lover Annerie began taking care of him
- The little parrotlet current weighs just 29 grams, about the same as a slice of bread- A parrotlet is the smallest species of parrot
We're not crying, you're crying!
Check out these pics of baby parrotlet, nicknamed 'Bubba', who has enjoyed and loved being nursed to health by bird lover Annerie De Waal.
The little one was just five days old when she began taking care of him.
Writing on her Facebook page, Annerie says her tiny feathered friend was smaller than a hatchling and had basically been starved for five days when she started taking care of him.
But today, 'Bubba' weights a whopping (!) 29 grams, which is about half the weight of a tennis ball.
Keep up the good work Annerie, we're sure 'Bubba' will soon be flying high!
RELATED:Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation
Source : Annerie De Waal Faceboook
