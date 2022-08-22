Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence
Lester Kiewit spoke to BBC correspondent, Eleanor Smallwood, to get an update on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
This comes as Ukraine celebrates the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday.
However, there is arguably little to celebrate as the day also marks six months since the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict began.
Smallwood said that the past three decades since Ukraine's independence had been a journey for the country.
She added that issues that arose at the time of the nation's independence remained central today.
World leaders have called for an end to the conflict and fighting around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine.
They said it could cause a nuclear disaster akin to the impact of the Chernobyl disaster.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility. Now Russia has agreed to allow UN officials to inspect the plant and just yesterday - Sunday - Britain, France, Germany and the US had a phone call where they stressed the need to avoid a Nuclear catastrophe there.Eleanor Smallwood, correspondent - BBC
