'Maths is more concerning' - expert on decline in learners studying accounting
Lester Kiewit spoke to SAICA executive Robert Zwane on the issue.
• Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted that the interest in accounting taught in schools was dwindling
• Only 20,000 out of 140,000 have registered for accounting in matric exams.
Zwane explained that universities let students study accounting without having done the subject at school, making it somewhat redundant.
He added that maths was considered a gateway subject because a number of high-demand occupations required it.
Key again is pure mathematics, and most universities will be looking at a 60% pass in pure mathematics and those numbers are more scary – if you look into the number of students that are taking pure maths at a high school level.Robert Zwane, SAICA executive
The shortage of skilled fiduciary professionals in South Africa may increase at this rate, he added.
This is due to a lack of interest in Mathematics and Accounting at school level as well as an industry that has remained largely unchanged for previously disadvantaged demographics.
We still are requiring more in terms of skills and competencies in areas such as chartered accountancy and forensic investigative aspects.Robert Zwane, SAICA executive
We also live in a country where we have to be deliberate and intentional around how do we ensure that those that are in the pipeline, those that are holding such skills, are transformed.Robert Zwane, SAICA executive
The interest in Accounting in Gauteng Schools is dwindling with only 20K learners out 140K Matriculants enrolled @EducationGP1 @DBE_SA @saica_ca_sa #isAccountingStillRelevant pic.twitter.com/jEaAO2YiO0— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 16, 2022
