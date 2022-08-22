Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre





- The art hub will be based at Portland Primary School

- Community arts educator and activist Mark Jeneker will lead the arts programme

- The hub forms part of a 7-year collaboration between Jeneker and local NGO Baz-Art

A brand-new art hub looks set to get the artistic and creative juices of youth in Mitchells Plain flowing.

The arts programme at the hub will be headed up by community arts educator and activist Mark Jeneker.

It’s been 7 years since Jeneker introduced the youth of Mitchells Plain to the world of art and creativity through ad-hoc art lessons at the area's Town Centre Library.

Those lessons blossomed into a sustainable arts education programme with the help of Cape Town-based arts NGO Baz-Art.

After years of being trapped in the bleak world of gangsterism - as many people are in my community - I committed to being a change-agent, and art education was my new weapon of choice. Mark Jeneker, Community arts educator and activist

As an arts NGO, our reason for existence is to highlight the positive impact of art. This new art hub at Portland Primary School, will not only give Mark the opportunity to provide art classes on a larger scale, but also to introduce fresh art-based initiatives in line with our mission of harvesting creativity as a catalyst for social change. Alexandre Tilmans, Co-founder - Baz-Art

The 7-year partnership between Jeneker and Baz-Art will see the creation of an art hub on the grounds of Portland Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

We are thrilled to be the home of Mark Jeneker’s new art hub! As basic educators, we have seen the transformative nature of art in our learners. Art is many things, but in a fractured community like ours, art represents healing. Eleanor Braaf, Principal - Portland Primary School

Whilst the renovation and construction of the new art hub is underway, Baz-Art and Jeneker will be hosting a showcase of some of the work that the youngsters in the program have produced, as part of their Heritage Month programming.

The community is invited to see the artwork of the children in West End Primary School, in Mitchells Plain, on the 1st of September 2022.

