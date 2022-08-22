False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title
Lester Kiewit spoke to the head coach of the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC), Johnno Van Der Walt, about the club's Super A round-robin victory.
The team beat the University of Cape Town's club rugby team on the university's home turf.
Head coach at the False Bay RFC, Johnno Van Der Walt said that he was happy that the club rugby was up and buzzing again after the COVID-19 pandemic kept players confined to their houses - making the 2022 club rugby season particularly difficult on them.
The pandemic also resulted in club rugby membership, in terms of the Western Province rugby union, diminishing in numbers compared to three years ago.
However, things seem to be looking up.
Numbers are definitely down but they are definitely on the up because there's a lot more energy, there's a lot more excitement, obviously, around the game, at this point in time.Johnno Van Der Walt, head coach - False Bay RFC
This year also marked 10 years of Van Der Walt as a coach for the team and will also be his last year as head coach.
The coach calls this a planned move having done 23 seasons since finishing school.
He plans on taking his time away from the game to dedicate it to his loved ones as well as engaging more in other personal endeavors.
It's time for me, personally, as a coach just to, kind of, maybe move on or to take a break. It's been many seasons of non-stop weekends and a lot of time away from family and friends. So, it's just a case of making sure that, you know, we're all amateurs, all of us work for a living. So, make sure that the business is, obviously, where it should be and make sure time with family and friends is very important, as well.Johnno Van Der Walt, head coach - False Bay RFC
The False Bay RFC heads straight to the semi-finals after their victory, pushing them all the closer to being declared Super A champions.
Scroll up for the full interview.
