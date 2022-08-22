Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges





The top story on The Midday Report today was eThekwini's former mayor, Zandile Gumede, appearing in the Durban High Court in Durban to defend herself against over 2,000 charges of corruption.

Gumede and an array of municipal officials, ward councilors, and business people, are charged with racketeering, fraud, and corruption.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN Reporter, Nhlanhla Mabaso, to get insight into what transpired.

We spoke with [former mayor, Zandile Gumede] saying this trial has seen several postponements. What if it gets postponed again? Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

We heard her saying: that it has been too long, that this matter has seen a lot of postponements. She expressed dissatisfaction about this affecting her political career. Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Three of the Hilary Gardee Murder accused appearing in court today.

Western Cape MEC of Community Safety and WC police commissioner will give their take on the WC crime stats.

Cosatu sets Wednesday for national strike against ‘impending economic collapse’

New Witness in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s to take the stand.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini enters the kraal to secure the throne.

Scroll up for full audio.