Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?

Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you! The V&A Waterfront is creating opportunities for upcoming artists and creatives who are eager to put themselves out there. 22 August 2022 8:57 PM
What's the big deal over 'meat-sounding' vegetarian product names? The Department of Land Reform, Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food Safety Authority (FSA) has been served with a court interd... 22 August 2022 8:14 PM
How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning Prior to a Constitutional Court decision, unmarried straight couples were not protected for inheritance after their partners' deat... 22 August 2022 5:40 PM
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa. 22 August 2022 9:19 PM
[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshack, Chief at Stuff studios. 22 August 2022 8:49 PM
KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24, chats to John about the supposed "construction mafia". 22 August 2022 8:05 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
How to be more conscious of your climate decisions John Maytham speaks to 'Daily Maverick' journalist Sarah Hoek, who wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of cli... 22 August 2022 10:16 AM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. 22 August 2022 12:04 PM
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media. 21 August 2022 2:10 PM
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy' Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness. 22 August 2022 12:06 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?

22 August 2022 2:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport Legends Awards.
Copyright : Michael Turner / 123rf

- The annual awards honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province

- Previous nominees have included boxer Colbin Yabo and soccer player Rosetta Baartman

- The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022

We're invited to put forward our nominations for local sporting heros deserving of being honoured as Provincial Sport Legends.

The Sport Legend Awards is hosted annually by the Western Cape DCAS to honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province.

The first annual Sport Legends Awards ceremony was hosted by DCAS in 2005.

Previous winners have included former Western Province Athletics Board head coach Mlungisi Sidwell Madlingozi, former world championship bodybuilder Cherzeley Granville Zyster and champion boxer Colbin Yabo.

Through this process, we acknowledge athletes who performed at the highest level, despite having to face extreme barriers to being able to compete.

Anroux Marais, minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government

The department says that nominees are ideally people who were not previously recognised because of their gender, race, or geographical location.

They should also be over the age of 55 and should have played a role in shaping sport in their communities before 2002.

These sporting legends are role models to our youth and we want to celebrate them for all they have meant to our province and country.

Anroux Marais, minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022.

RELATED: Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre




22 August 2022 2:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

More from Local

Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you!

22 August 2022 8:57 PM

The V&A Waterfront is creating opportunities for upcoming artists and creatives who are eager to put themselves out there.

What's the big deal over 'meat-sounding' vegetarian product names?

22 August 2022 8:14 PM

The Department of Land Reform, Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food Safety Authority (FSA) has been served with a court interdict after it said it would seize any meat substitute product with a meat product name.

How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning

22 August 2022 5:40 PM

Prior to a Constitutional Court decision, unmarried straight couples were not protected for inheritance after their partners' deaths.

Cosatu urges federations, unions to join national strike on Wednesday

22 August 2022 2:31 PM

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will on Wednesday embark on a national strike against a compromised economy and the rising cost of living.

'Communities in townships must assist police to fight violent crimes'

22 August 2022 1:50 PM

The latest crime statistics showed that 855 women and 243 children were killed while over 9,500 rape cases were reported over a three-month period.

'Maths is more concerning' - expert on decline in learners studying accounting

22 August 2022 1:39 PM

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) said the problem lies with the uptake in pure mathematics – whose enrollment numbers were even more worrying than accounting.

Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre

22 August 2022 12:42 PM

Community arts educator and activist Mark Jeneker will lead the arts programme at the centre, which will be based at Portland Primary School.

[IN PICTURES] Woman nurses baby parrotlet to health

22 August 2022 11:21 AM

Annerie De Waal has been keeping a photo diary of the little bird's progress and posting it to her Facebook account

Corporal punishment not a silver bullet to discipline learners: Section 27

22 August 2022 11:03 AM

Last week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suggested a “strong review’’ of corporal punishment laws as a means to discipline learners.

Moratorium on e-hailing licences unlikely to be lifted anytime soon - CoCT

22 August 2022 10:40 AM

The City Cape Town says it's working with the e-hailing industry on lifting the moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences.

More from Sport

False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title

22 August 2022 3:16 PM

This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC) reigned supreme in the end.

Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how

15 August 2022 2:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.

Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash

15 August 2022 11:43 AM

What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?

"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park

13 August 2022 2:13 PM

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash

13 August 2022 11:42 AM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.

Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

12 August 2022 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.

'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks

12 August 2022 12:31 PM

Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.

Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title

11 August 2022 11:49 AM

Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.

Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries

10 August 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.

