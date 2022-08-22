Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?
- The annual awards honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province
- Previous nominees have included boxer Colbin Yabo and soccer player Rosetta Baartman
- The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022
We're invited to put forward our nominations for local sporting heros deserving of being honoured as Provincial Sport Legends.
The Sport Legend Awards is hosted annually by the Western Cape DCAS to honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province.
The first annual Sport Legends Awards ceremony was hosted by DCAS in 2005.
Previous winners have included former Western Province Athletics Board head coach Mlungisi Sidwell Madlingozi, former world championship bodybuilder Cherzeley Granville Zyster and champion boxer Colbin Yabo.
Through this process, we acknowledge athletes who performed at the highest level, despite having to face extreme barriers to being able to compete.Anroux Marais, minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government
The department says that nominees are ideally people who were not previously recognised because of their gender, race, or geographical location.
They should also be over the age of 55 and should have played a role in shaping sport in their communities before 2002.
These sporting legends are role models to our youth and we want to celebrate them for all they have meant to our province and country.Anroux Marais, minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government
The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022.
RELATED: Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Local
Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you!
The V&A Waterfront is creating opportunities for upcoming artists and creatives who are eager to put themselves out there.Read More
What's the big deal over 'meat-sounding' vegetarian product names?
The Department of Land Reform, Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food Safety Authority (FSA) has been served with a court interdict after it said it would seize any meat substitute product with a meat product name.Read More
How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning
Prior to a Constitutional Court decision, unmarried straight couples were not protected for inheritance after their partners' deaths.Read More
Cosatu urges federations, unions to join national strike on Wednesday
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will on Wednesday embark on a national strike against a compromised economy and the rising cost of living.Read More
'Communities in townships must assist police to fight violent crimes'
The latest crime statistics showed that 855 women and 243 children were killed while over 9,500 rape cases were reported over a three-month period.Read More
'Maths is more concerning' - expert on decline in learners studying accounting
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) said the problem lies with the uptake in pure mathematics – whose enrollment numbers were even more worrying than accounting.Read More
Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre
Community arts educator and activist Mark Jeneker will lead the arts programme at the centre, which will be based at Portland Primary School.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Woman nurses baby parrotlet to health
Annerie De Waal has been keeping a photo diary of the little bird's progress and posting it to her Facebook accountRead More
Corporal punishment not a silver bullet to discipline learners: Section 27
Last week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suggested a “strong review’’ of corporal punishment laws as a means to discipline learners.Read More
More from Sport
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title
This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC) reigned supreme in the end.Read More
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.Read More
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash
What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?Read More
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park
The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.Read More
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More