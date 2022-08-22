Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?





- The annual awards honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province

- Previous nominees have included boxer Colbin Yabo and soccer player Rosetta Baartman

- The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022

We're invited to put forward our nominations for local sporting heros deserving of being honoured as Provincial Sport Legends.

The Sport Legend Awards is hosted annually by the Western Cape DCAS to honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province.

The first annual Sport Legends Awards ceremony was hosted by DCAS in 2005.

Previous winners have included former Western Province Athletics Board head coach Mlungisi Sidwell Madlingozi, former world championship bodybuilder Cherzeley Granville Zyster and champion boxer Colbin Yabo.

Through this process, we acknowledge athletes who performed at the highest level, despite having to face extreme barriers to being able to compete. Anroux Marais, minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government

The department says that nominees are ideally people who were not previously recognised because of their gender, race, or geographical location.

They should also be over the age of 55 and should have played a role in shaping sport in their communities before 2002.

These sporting legends are role models to our youth and we want to celebrate them for all they have meant to our province and country. Anroux Marais, minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022.

