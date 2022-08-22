Cape Town CBD business confidence continues to improve: Survey

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you! The V&A Waterfront is creating opportunities for upcoming artists and creatives who are eager to put themselves out there. 22 August 2022 8:57 PM
What's the big deal over 'meat-sounding' vegetarian product names? The Department of Land Reform, Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food Safety Authority (FSA) has been served with a court interd... 22 August 2022 8:14 PM
How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning Prior to a Constitutional Court decision, unmarried straight couples were not protected for inheritance after their partners' deat... 22 August 2022 5:40 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
View all Politics
What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa. 22 August 2022 9:19 PM
[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshack, Chief at Stuff studios. 22 August 2022 8:49 PM
KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24, chats to John about the supposed "construction mafia". 22 August 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
How to be more conscious of your climate decisions John Maytham speaks to 'Daily Maverick' journalist Sarah Hoek, who wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of cli... 22 August 2022 10:16 AM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. 22 August 2022 12:04 PM
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media. 21 August 2022 2:10 PM
View all World
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all Africa
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy' Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness. 22 August 2022 12:06 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Cape Town CBD business confidence continues to improve: Survey

22 August 2022 1:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town CBD
Business Confidence
Rob Kane
Refilwe Moloto
CCID
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Retailer confidence in Cape Town’s Central Business District continued to recover during the second quarter of 2022.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed the chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) Rob Kane.

  • The Cape Town CBD has awakened from its Covid-induced slumber

  • Retailers in the city centre are increasingly feeling confident

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'

About two thirds of retailers in the city centre surveyed by the CCID indicated that they were “satisfied” with the current business conditions.

It’s the third quarter in a row that retail confidence in the CBD has improved.

It [retail confidence] has improved a lot… In the middle of the pandemic, only 23% of businesses were satisfied with conditions while 52% said they are at risk of closing.

Rob Kane, chairperson - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

RELATED: Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD

The CCID survey included more than 200 retailers operating in the city centre with 66.2% of them indicating there was “no risk” of them going under this year.

People are coming back into the city… The amount of residential… has grown enormously… Office workers are coming back…

Rob Kane, chairperson - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Kane recently returned from the US, where he said they spent more money and effort on common areas in city centres.

It’s starting to happen [in Cape Town] … It makes the walking environment more interesting… It seems to be working… We’ve got most of it right… They have the same problems as us; homelessness, people living on the side of the road…

Rob Kane, chairperson - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Kane - scroll up to listen.




22 August 2022 1:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town CBD
Business Confidence
Rob Kane
Refilwe Moloto
CCID
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Cape Town Central City Improvement District

What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry?

22 August 2022 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long

22 August 2022 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshack, Chief at Stuff studios.

Read More arrow_forward

KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry

22 August 2022 8:05 PM

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24, chats to John about the supposed "construction mafia".

Read More arrow_forward

SA Trade Unions call on working class to join national shutdown on Wednesday

22 August 2022 7:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Read More arrow_forward

'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'

22 August 2022 12:06 PM

Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.

Read More arrow_forward

'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

How far are SA's metros from taking advantage of the IPP 100MW waiver? Not very

22 August 2022 6:44 AM

Eyewitness News spoke to the country's big metros about their plans to release themselves from Eskom's shackles. Only two seem to be making any headway.

Read More arrow_forward

Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation

19 August 2022 3:55 PM

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Read More arrow_forward

Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol

19 August 2022 2:06 PM

Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.

