Cosatu urges federations, unions to join national strike on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, about the national workers' strike taking place on Wednesday.
The union federation has urged workers to join the strike due to the socioeconomic nature of the strike.
It said the action was not a workers' issue but rather a social South African one that affected all citizens.
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that they welcome the South African Trade Union Federation to join the strike.
He also encouraged other unions and federations, such as the National Teacher's Union and the Federation of Unions of South Africa, to encourage their members to withdraw from labour on Wednesday.
Pamla noted poor policy decisions have brought about social disadvantages for South Africans.
We are where we are because of policy decisions and choices made that have been made. We are not responsible for those choices. So, it can't be that the victims of a system are then told they are also responsible for the system that has actually victimised them.Sizwe Pamla- national spokesperson for Cosatu.
The union will be having ten organized strike actions across the country, with two being in the North West and one in the remaining provinces.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
