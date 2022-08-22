'Communities in townships must assist police to fight violent crimes'
Lester Kiewit spoke to the director of community safety at Action Society, Ian Cameron, about crime and safety in townships.
Residents must come on board and assist police in rooting out violent crimes in their respective communities.
This is according to the director of Community Safety at Action Society, Ian Cameron.
Cameron was speaking to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit.
Police Minister Bheki Cele last week released the quarterly crime statistics for April, May and June in Pretoria.
Cameron said that it was time communities stepped up in fighting crime.
The police can’t fix everything, and we have a big societal issue in South Africa.Ian Cameron, director of community safety - Action Society
I feel that people in townships are more exposed to extreme violence.Ian Cameron, director of community safety - Action Society
He added that the men and women in blue seemed to be losing the battle against crime, especially in townships.
It doesn’t seem that there is a strategic plan or a strong guided effort from the South African Police Service (Saps) to take control.Ian Cameron, director of community safety - Action Society
