How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning





Pippa Hudson interviewed Kyle Abrahams on whether unmarried heterosexual couples can inherit their partner’s assets when they die.

• The Act's definition was considered inconsistent with the Constitution.

• The Act previously excluded legal protections for unmarried heterosexual couples.

Abrahams said the Act, prior to ruling, went against the Constitution when it excluded life partners in the definition of a spouse.

The noteworthy judgment cleared the invalidity of the term within the Act, he added.

Four main aspects that came out of the judgement: tax advantages, benefits, the impact on state administration - all of which unmarried heterosexual couples were not privy to before.

With regards to heterosexuals and domestic partnerships, there was a lot of downfall and shortfall in that they could not inherit from their deceased partner’s estate. Kyle Abrahams, legal advisor

We also don’t have what a lot of other jurisdictions have is what you call a common law spouse, South Africa doesn’t follow that principle. We follow a principle of a universal partnership or a domestic relationship. Kyle Abrahams, legal advisor

It’s concerning tax advantages, tax benefits, the way forward of how state administration will be dealt with… a huge one would be the maintenance laws. Kyle Abrahams, legal advisor

The ruling also applies to maintenance claims in the event a partner dies, said Abrahams.

Lastly, the judgment will now influence how couples consider their financial planning going forward

