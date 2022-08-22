[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Kalpana Chana and Veronica Turner.
Anecdotes abound of South Africans moving to New Zealand or Australia.
-
What is it like to live there?
-
How do Aussies and New Zealanders respond to us?
-
Do we get a warm or stiff reception?
-
How hard is it to adjust?
Kalpana Chana and Veronica Turner are the authors of a new book _Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand _in which they document their experiences and try to prepare readers for a smoother journey when migrating to New Zealand.
Description on Amazon:
When living in South Africa feels extremely unsafe, the feelings of desperation for a better and safer lifestyle are often the push factors for many people wanting to emigrate.
However, when people feel desperate, they tend to rush into decisions without taking the time to think and plan their actions carefully.
Consequently, they face serious and sometimes avoidable challenges that can cause stress and even illness.
By documenting the stories of those who experienced some of these challenges, the book attempts to help readers to inform themselves and thus prepare for a soother journey when immigrating to New Zealand.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Chana and Turner - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124810056_many-travel-suitcases-featuring-flag-of-south-africa-on-roller-conveyer-tourism-related-conceptual-3.html?vti=llszuzs9n3lgvwj6l2-1-132
More from Business Books
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?
Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.Read More
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success
Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money ShowRead More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More