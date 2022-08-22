[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you! The V&A Waterfront is creating opportunities for upcoming artists and creatives who are eager to put themselves out there. 22 August 2022 8:57 PM
What's the big deal over 'meat-sounding' vegetarian product names? The Department of Land Reform, Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food Safety Authority (FSA) has been served with a court interd... 22 August 2022 8:14 PM
How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning Prior to a Constitutional Court decision, unmarried straight couples were not protected for inheritance after their partners' deat... 22 August 2022 5:40 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
View all Politics
What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa. 22 August 2022 9:19 PM
[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshack, Chief at Stuff studios. 22 August 2022 8:49 PM
KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24, chats to John about the supposed "construction mafia". 22 August 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
How to be more conscious of your climate decisions John Maytham speaks to 'Daily Maverick' journalist Sarah Hoek, who wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of cli... 22 August 2022 10:16 AM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. 22 August 2022 12:04 PM
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media. 21 August 2022 2:10 PM
View all World
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all Africa
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy' Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness. 22 August 2022 12:06 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Business

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Australia
New Zealand
migration
business books
emigration
book reviews
business book reviews
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Why Follow the Pied Piper
Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand
Kalpana Chana
Veronica Turner

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kalpana Chana and Veronica Turner.

Anecdotes abound of South Africans moving to New Zealand or Australia.

  • What is it like to live there?

  • How do Aussies and New Zealanders respond to us?

  • Do we get a warm or stiff reception?

  • How hard is it to adjust?

Kalpana Chana and Veronica Turner are the authors of a new book _Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand _in which they document their experiences and try to prepare readers for a smoother journey when migrating to New Zealand.

© moovstock/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

When living in South Africa feels extremely unsafe, the feelings of desperation for a better and safer lifestyle are often the push factors for many people wanting to emigrate.

However, when people feel desperate, they tend to rush into decisions without taking the time to think and plan their actions carefully.

Consequently, they face serious and sometimes avoidable challenges that can cause stress and even illness.

By documenting the stories of those who experienced some of these challenges, the book attempts to help readers to inform themselves and thus prepare for a soother journey when immigrating to New Zealand.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Chana and Turner - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.




22 August 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Australia
New Zealand
migration
business books
emigration
book reviews
business book reviews
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Why Follow the Pied Piper
Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand
Kalpana Chana
Veronica Turner

More from Business Books

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

28 June 2022 8:59 PM

Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists

14 June 2022 4:07 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions

30 May 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

Lifestyle Opinion Business

How the law now helps unmarried straight couples do better financial planning

Local

KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry

Business

Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you!

Local

EWN Highlights

WC MEC Allen: Calls to devolve SAPS are not to drive a political agenda

22 August 2022 9:46 PM

Another emergency water shutdown announced for Johannesburg suburbs

22 August 2022 9:12 PM

Public Interest SA welcomes signing into law of Municipal Systems Amendment Act

22 August 2022 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA