Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter?





Refilwe Moloto interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist to find out more.

Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed the daughter of ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin. He is one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies.

Darya Dugina (29) died on Saturday, when the car she was driving exploded just outside of Moscow.

Her father, who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain”, is considered to be the architect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It's believed he may have been the target of the suspected attack.

Darya and her father attended a festival together on Saturday. They reportedly intended to leave in the same car, but changed their plans at the last minute.

Ukraine denies any involvement in the explosion.

© radowitz/123rf.com

RELATED: Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles

Alexander Dugin is a fascist. He supports absolutely the invasion of Ukraine because [he believes] it is Russian territory. He supports absolutely the expansion of Russia as an empire… Adam Gilchrist, Foreign Correspondent

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, then skip to 2:49.