Looking for a big break? The Waterfront’s busking auditions are here for you!





Pippa Hudson spoke to the V&A Waterfront’s Henry Mathys about the exciting initiative.

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

The Waterfront is hosting open busking auditions at their Amphitheatre in Cape Town on 25 and 27 August 2022. You can show off your talents from 12:00 to 16:00.

Mathys says anyone who can juggle a ball, sing a note, or entertain, is welcome.

Selected artists will have access to monthly onsite workshops that will assist them with performance growth, development, as well as mentorship.

It’s such an opportunity for musicians, performers of all kinds to build a career for themselves, earn a little bit of money… Henry Mathys, V&A Waterfront social impact manager

We provide workshop to all our industry performers on the industry, on how to craft your career… Henry Mathys, V&A Waterfront social impact manager

For more info, you can call 021 408 7600 or email mandrews@waterfront.co.za

Listen to the full audio for more.