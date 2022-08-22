What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry?
- SA government has banned plant-based foods from being called names synonymous with meat products
- The Food Safety Agency were set to seize meat-alternative products from retailers like "nuggets", "sausage" and "patties"
- ProVeg South Africa won a reprieve in the Johannesburg High Court preventing the seizure of products from retailers
The plant-based industry won a reprieve in the Johannesburg High Court on Saturday in halting the seizure thousands of meat-alternative products that have a so-called "meaty" name.
The South African government's Food Safety Agency (FSA) was set to begin the seizure of thousands of plant-based meat alternatives from retailers across the country on Monday 22 August.
RELATED: Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
No one is confused, no one is being misled.Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa
Any vegan meat alternative products using labels such as “schnitzel”, “patties” and “sausages” was to be seized as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development is beginning to clamp down on what it says are breaches of labelling regulations.
The court ruling prohibits the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development from seizing any plant-based meat alternatives they deemed to be in breach of Regulation 1283 of the Agricultural Product Standards Act 199 of 1990.
Nobody is pretending that the stuff is chicken or is beefDonovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa
RELATED: FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?
It's very difficult to label something, an alternative to something, if you can't reference what it's an alternative to.Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa
#StopTheVeggieBurgerBanSA: The plant-based food sector can celebrate a temporary win after urgent legal efforts on behalf of the industry at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday proved successful in halting product seizures. @Lawtons_Africa @ProVeg_Int pic.twitter.com/7O6xJcN69g— ProVeg South Africa (@ProVegZA) August 22, 2022
RELATED: South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom
Listen to the audio for more.
