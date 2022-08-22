KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry
- KZN construction mafia is trying to become legal businesses
- Little has been done to stop the intimidation by these groups
The supposed KZN construction mafia is trying to rebrand itself as a legal business lobby. Five men appeared in court earlier this year on charges such as intimidation as well as destroying essential infrastructure. But Fin24's Carol Paton says people taking advantage of construction opportunities still exist.
It started around 2014/2015, when these groups in KwaZulu-Natal started going around on-site and saying we're here, we're from here, this is our area, we want to do business, we're here for business.Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Some people extorted the money, Paton explained, while others genuinely wanted to be involved. But this became an easy way to make money as there was no police response to criminality within the sector.
I think it's a fascinating phenomenon that's happening. Not a good one obviously, not a good one for business. It's kind of like one of those phenomenon you hardly get to see how it works.Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
There was literally no police response and the state was so weak. So it caught on like wildfire and now even though these particular groups started it off in KwaZulu-Natal are kind of trying to legalizing themselves and become normal, there's lots of other groups that sprung up and they are still doing the intimidation and violent approach.Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
