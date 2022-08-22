What's the big deal over 'meat-sounding' vegetarian product names?
John Maytham spoke to Daily Maverick journalist Georgina Crouth about the conflict taking place.
-
The FSA said that vegetarian or vegan product cannot use meat names according to the Agricultural Product Standards Act 119 of 1990.
-
If this logic was strictly applied, it would not just be plant-based products but also products such as peanut butter or coconut milk that are relabeled.
According to Crouth an outrage over the labelling is bizarre as foods with “meat” names are have been around for so many years but it has only recently been declared an issue here.
She also said the FSA have not given clear guidance on this matter any further than you cannot call something a sausage or a burger if it is not a meaty item.
It is actually crazy because we have been eating vegetarian burgers for decades and fruit mince has been part of fruit cakes forever. It is actually really quite bizarre.Georgina Crouth, journalist at Daily Maverick
The Consumer Goods Council lodged an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court to prevent the FSA from going into supermarkets to seize the “mislabeled” products.
Crouth also said that the issue of labelling food with meat-sounding names is ridiculous because in most cases the substitutes are clearly labeled, is marked in fridges, and have a different price so there is no confusion.
She said it was possible this recent call to seize products could be a result of pressure from the meat industry as many people are moving away from meat products.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127394659_vegan-zucchini-burger-and-ingredients-on-rustic-wood-background.html?vti=nzhazuu27izxbf2var-1-6
