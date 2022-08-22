What’s driving South Africa's strong luxury property market?





Luxury homes in South Africa continue to sell despite the economic downturn

984 homes valued over R10 million were sold in SA in 2021

Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard is makes up an estimated 20% of all luxury property sales

A 6-bedroom house in Clifton on sale for R145 million. Picture: Private Property

Recent interest rate hikes and rising inflation in South Africa may have deterred some would-be homebuyers, but the luxury property market remains surprisingly resilient despite the economic pressure.

Luxury homes coast anything north of R5m. 984 homes valued at over R10 million were sold in South Africa in 2021, despite the the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we're seeing a really good and active luxury market out in George, Mossel Bay and parts of the Eastern Cape as well. Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells

The data shows that international buyers are significant contributors to the activity in the highest-priced property range in South Africa, particularly in Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard where an estimated 20% of all luxury property transactions are sales to foreign buyers.

Anything from the R5m to the R10m is where there's real activity in this space. We're starting to see real growth in properties that were sitting below the R4m are now sitting around the R6m mark. Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells

Wealthy buyers choosing to remain in or relocate to Gauteng are favouring country and estate living over the hustle and bustle of the city, while the demand for luxury property is highest in Cape Town, particularly in security estates and educational nodes where the province’s top government and private schools are located.

Homes in sought-after areas such as Franschhoek, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Plettenberg Bay and Knysna are also extremely popular with wealthy buyers.

