Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time
Africa Melane spoke to the managing director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker, about Table Mountain's nomination for Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction at the annual World Travel Awards.
A win for Table Mountain would mean clinching the award for the fourth time.
It is nominated alongside Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, the V&A Waterfront, Robin Island, Lake Malawi and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Parker said that she has no doubt the mountain would take the crown, once again, if South Africans stand behind it and cast their votes.
She went on to thank South Africans for supporting the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company during the COVID-19 pandemic when revenue from international revenue dwindled due to travel restrictions.
We were supported by local South Africans beyond our wildest imaginations! We remain deeply indebted to them. The fact that they continued to come to the mountain ensured that job losses were at a minimum and ensured that we were able to continue to trade... a big thank-you to all of South Africa!Wahida Parker, managing director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
You can cast your vote for Table Mountain here.
Scroll up for the full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29602432_seascape-with-table-mountain-at-sunrise.html
More from Lifestyle
World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training
Managing people in a company requires skills, but companies do not always offer training for employees in managerial positions.Read More
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'
Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.Read More
How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts
Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users.Read More
Cape Town to host 3-day International Animation Festival
The Cape Town International Animation Festival kicks off from 24 August to 26 August.Read More
[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long
Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff studios.Read More
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?
The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.Read More
How to be more conscious of your climate decisions
John Maytham speaks to 'Daily Maverick' journalist Sarah Hoek, who wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of climate change.Read More
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'
This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.Read More
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID
Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media.Read More