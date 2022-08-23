Cape Town to host 3-day International Animation Festival





Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of the Cape Town International Animation Festival Dianne Makings to get to the bottom of the event.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre is the official venue for the festival.

It will welcome global players in the animation industry.

Makings said that the animation festival was a gateway to Africa's animation industry.

Though Africa's animation sector is smaller than the west, Makings said this did not defy the world-class talent in South Africa, particularly, where people come for service work and original stories.

The festival is open to everyone and those interested in film are highly encouraged to attend because it will lift the veil on how these films are made and the creative process behind them.

It's not just for people who want to go into the industry of film. There's going to be so many interesting discussions about how film is made, and I think we're all so involved in content-watching... To be able to understand the processes behind that, I think, really deepens the enjoyment of the thing that you're consuming. Dianne Makings, director - Cape Town International Animation Festival

It's going to be great for people to peak behind the curtain, you know? We have people from Nickelodeon and Netflix, all from [Los Angeles] who are flying out who are going to be telling us about how they make movies, and that's going to be cool, man, that's going to be interesting! Dianne Makings, director - Cape Town International Animation Festival

You can find out more about the festival and secure your tickets here.

