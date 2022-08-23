Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts

23 August 2022 9:48 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Twitter
Twitter recovery information
Twitter data leak
Online Hackers

Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to PlainSpeak founder Alistair Fairweather about the Twitter data breach that accidentally revealed the usernames and passwords of millions of Twitter users.

The social media giant had found out about the data leak in January but had hoped that no one would use the information.

Hackers did this if they knew the number or phone number liked to an account as well as the user's Twitter username.

It functions as more of an exploitation of Twitter's recovery services than a hack through figuring out the master password for users.

The recovery exploitation presents a difficult situation for the giant, said PlainSpeak founder Alistair Fairweather.

He added that even though Twitter needed to prevent hackers from gaining access to users' accounts, it still needed an effective way for users to look up information on how to recover their accounts if they had forgotten their login information.

It also presents a sticky situation for users who've had their accounts accessed by another party due to the potential that the same password is being used to access other accounts such as their Gmail accounts.

Fairweather recommends that users make use of a password manager and ensure that their passwords are robust and not easy to guess.

The other thing that people do is if they look at your profile and they see that your birthday is this, and your tax name is that, then they're going to take your email address and go to Gmail an see if they can get into your account with your tax name or your birth date because human beings are pretty predictable when making passwords.

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

The best thing you can do is get yourself a password manager and make all of your passwords long and impossible to guess because that will make you safe.

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

Scroll up for the full interview above.




