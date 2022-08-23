Wynberg ratepayers anxious about densification
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with Philippa Duncan, the spokesperson of the Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association, about the City of Cape Town's densification plans for the area.
- Wynberg ratepayers say they'll welcome densification if the city improves access and aesthetics
- Residents say enough forethought needs to go into densification for it to work in Wynberg
Duncan said they're not completely opposed to densification and development.
But alarm bells were sounded, given developments that have gone up in the area over the last few years without residents' input.
We're not left in a very comfortable space when we hear about densification being planned for Wynberg.Phillipa Duncan, spokesperson - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association
Duncan said densification had to be done in a way that would improve access to the area while making it aesthetically appealing to residents.
We have problem developments where we see massive blocks of flats going up and there's been no consideration about the spaces around that apartment block. In the spaces around those apartment blocks, there's been a high rate of criminal elements moving in there as well, versus the luxury developments going up within the suburb itself that are encroaching on existing residents' boundary walls.Phillipa Duncan, spokesperson - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association
Residents have until 30 August to comment on the City's draft framework for densification.
