Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup





- Gqeberha and Paarl were also named as host cities on Monday by Cricket South Africa

- It's the second World Cup event being hosted in the City in 2023, the 2023 Netball World Cup will also be hosted in Cape Town next year

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Cape Town will have an opportunity to show off its world-famous "gees" as it welcomes sports fans next year said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The Mother City has been named one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup,

This, once again, confirms our city as one of the best to host international sporting events. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

The announcement was made on Monday by Cricket South Africa.

Joining Cape Town as host cities for the T20 World Cup will be Gqeberha and Paarl, while Benoni and Potchefstroom will host the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in January next year.

The City is proud to play host to another first African World Cup celebrating women's sport, as this event as well as the 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted in Cape Town next year. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

