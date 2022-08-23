[WATCH] "We've got him!' - Two Oceans diver rescues seal caught in fishing line
- The elusive seal managed to evade the Two Oceans Seal Welfare Team for months
- It had become entangled with improperly discarded fishing line and other litter
- The dramatic rescue by marine specialist Claire Taylor and her team was captured on video
How's this for a dramatic rescue?
For nine months the seal welfare and monitor team of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation Marine Wildlife Management Programme have been trying to rescue a particularly elusive Cape fur seal.
The animal had become entangled with multiple nooses of improperly discarded fishing line and other litter items.
After months of failed rescue attempts, marine wildlife specialist Claire Taylor and her patrol team decided to take direct action.
And this is the moment the team's hard work and persistence paid off, as they were able to grab the seal and cut him free.
"Working with the seals in the V&A Waterfront and the Cape Town Harbour is something that we are very passionate about. Sometimes, it is easy to assist the seals that are in distress. Sometimes, it can take months," said Taylor.
Taylor said being able to finally free the seal from the entanglements was a great relief.
The suffering of this seal has been haunting and taunting us for nine months! And the frustration associated with not being able to help this animal has been unbelievable.Claire Taylor, marine wildlife specialist - Two Oceans Aquarium
Well done to Claire and her team, keep up the great work!
RELATED: Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast
More from Local
Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps
The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces.Read More
Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA
The quarterly Labour Force Survey was released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday morning.Read More
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage
South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.Read More
When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?
Find out when your area will be eligible for the City of Cape Town's prepaid electricity meter upgrade.Read More
Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional
According to DSC Attorneys, South African healthcare facilities are not legally permitted to turn any patient away.Read More
SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA
While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.Read More
Identity of man found floating in sea in Cape Town in May remains unknown
The grim discovery was made by members of the public in May of this year and, to date, he remains unidentified.Read More
Say thank you to your local neighbourhood watch hero or heroes
The annual Neighbourhood Watch awards honour the groups and members who contribute their time towards creating safer communities.Read More
Air Mauritius resumes biweekly flights from CPT to Mauritius
The five-hour, overnight flights will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, with return flights on the same days.Read More