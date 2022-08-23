[WATCH] "We've got him!' - Two Oceans diver rescues seal caught in fishing line





- The elusive seal managed to evade the Two Oceans Seal Welfare Team for months

- It had become entangled with improperly discarded fishing line and other litter

- The dramatic rescue by marine specialist Claire Taylor and her team was captured on video

How's this for a dramatic rescue?

For nine months the seal welfare and monitor team of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation Marine Wildlife Management Programme have been trying to rescue a particularly elusive Cape fur seal.

The animal had become entangled with multiple nooses of improperly discarded fishing line and other litter items.

After months of failed rescue attempts, marine wildlife specialist Claire Taylor and her patrol team decided to take direct action.

And this is the moment the team's hard work and persistence paid off, as they were able to grab the seal and cut him free.

"Working with the seals in the V&A Waterfront and the Cape Town Harbour is something that we are very passionate about. Sometimes, it is easy to assist the seals that are in distress. Sometimes, it can take months," said Taylor.

Taylor said being able to finally free the seal from the entanglements was a great relief.

The suffering of this seal has been haunting and taunting us for nine months! And the frustration associated with not being able to help this animal has been unbelievable. Claire Taylor, marine wildlife specialist - Two Oceans Aquarium

Well done to Claire and her team, keep up the great work!

