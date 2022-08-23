Action needed soon if SA to avoid gas supply shortage, warns IGUA-SA





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jaco Human, executive director at the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA), about the pending gas shortage.

• Severe gas shortage expected by 2025 if SA doesn't act soon. • Supply problems will hit major manufacturers reliant on gas in SA. • Gas supply shortage will affect both natural and synthetic gas users.

South Africa relies mostly on gas imports from Mozambique.

But supply is dwindling, and within 36 months the country is set to face a shortage, which will greatly affect major manufacturers who rely on gas.

Industrial Gas Users Association of SA executive director, Jaco Human, says both types of gas used in SA will be in short supply.

The one type of gas (natural gas) we'll see a 10 to 15 percent decline per year from 2025 onwards. The other gas, synthetic, will stop flowing in its entirety from 2025. Jaco Human, Executive Director - Industrial Gas Users Association of SA

Human says its crucial that South Africa acts soon.

There is significant development on the infrastructure side required and there's a very short window of about 6 months for us to meet that gas cliff that's coming our way. Jaco Human, Executive Director - Industrial Gas Users Association of SA

While government sets policy, it is market players who can make all the difference.