Air Mauritius resumes biweekly flights from CPT to Mauritius
- From 16 November 2022 Air Mauritius will resume two flights weekly from Cape Town to Mauritius
- The airline currently operates seven flights per week between O.R. Tambo International Airport and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport
It's long been a popular tourist destination for South Africans and now the island of Mauritius looks set to become even more inviting as the country's main airline announced the resumption of two direct flights from Cape Town.
From 16 November 2022, the five-hour, Air Mauritius direct flights will depart from Cape Town International Airport and arrive at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Earlier this year low-cost airline FlySafair announced it was launching bi-weekly direct flights to the island from Johannesburg.
In addition to it being a popular vacation destination, many South Africans seem keen to capitalise on the Mauritian government's Premium Long-Stay Visa programme, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Mauritius currently operates seven flights per week between O.R. Tambo International Airport and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius.
From December to January 2023, additional scheduled operations are planned between South Africa and the island nation.
